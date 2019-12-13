The latest reports from the zone of Donbass! Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military carried out 33 attacks at the territory of the Lugansk People's Republic, de-energized 93 power transformation substations and nine boiler houses in the DNR, leaving nearly six thousand residents without electricity," the republic's Ministry of Coal and Energy reported. A shell hit a school building in Gorlovka, Donetsk Region - two teachers were killed. There are also reports of casualties among servicemen of the Donbass republics. During one day alone, more than 7,000 refugees from the LPR and DNR crossed the border in Rostov Region. In total, since February 18, almost 120,000 residents have been evacuated to Russia. These people are fleeing the war and shelling by the Ukrainian army.





In tens of thousands of comments, the Ukrainian users are calling on the world for peace! Monstrous footage emerges. After all, for 8 years, children, women and old people have been killed in the territory of Donbass! Why did the world keep silent?





The International Criminal Court may launch an investigation of genocide in Ukraine





The International Criminal Court may launch an investigation into the acts of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes committed in its territory. This statement was made by the prosecutor of the Court. How will the current actions of the Ukrainian army against civilians be assessed? Even Zelensky's office admitted - the fighting must stop. They said they were ready to negotiate with Russia on neutral status.