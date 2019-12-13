3.43 RUB
Vucic warned of coup d'état being prepared in Serbia
Russia has warned the Serbian leadership about mass riots being prepared in the republic, organized by representatives of Western countries. President Aleksandar Vucic told this to the reporters, responding to a question about the preparation by the West of actions on the territory of the Republic in order to carry out a coup d'état, reports TASS.
"Today we received official information from the Russian Federation. The information was received through official channels, we are dealing with it. The Security and Information Agency is responsible for this, and also people specializing in this in the Serbian government and in all other places are doing their job," Vucic stressed.
