Vučić: Europe is at the beginning of a larger war

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić believes that Europe is on the brink of a major war. He expressed this opinion in a podcast hosted by Matthias Döpfner, chairman of the board of the media group Axel Springer, according to TASS.

"I think we are at the beginning of a larger war," Vučić said. He had hoped that someone would recently make efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine. "This has not happened, and will not happen anytime soon, which means we are on the brink of a much larger war," the Serbian president stated.

Vučić does not believe the conflict in Ukraine will end in 2026. "I don't see the war ending this year, I don't see the war ending before next spring," he said, adding that given the current situation, he sees "no possibility for compromise solutions."