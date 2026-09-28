Vučić Hands over Presidency of Serbia to Brnabić

Aleksandar Vučić has handed over the duties of Serbia's president to Ana Brnabić, acting speaker of the National Assembly, the country's unicameral parliament, BelTA reported.

According to the Serbian publication Kurir, the transfer of powers took place on the morning of September 28 at the Serbian presidential administration. "It is a great honor for me to assume these duties from such a person and to hold this office until the next president is elected," Brnabić said.

Vučić had announced his resignation in an address to the nation the day before. Under the Serbian Constitution, a presidential election must be held within 60 days of the incumbent head of state's resignation. Vučić had served as head of state since 2017.

On September 9, he approved the dissolution of the republic's parliament and scheduled snap elections for October 25. Having stepped down as president, he will lead the ticket for the ruling Serbian Progressive Party and serve as its candidate for Prime Minister.