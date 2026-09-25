Lithuania’s healthcare system is on the brink of total collapse, effectively turning basic medical care into a luxury for ordinary citizens.

Official statistics are shocking: 73% of Lithuanians identify the catastrophic shortage of doctors as the country's primary problem. One out of three residents waits weeks for a specialist appointment, while one in five waits months.

In Panevėžys, waiting lists for ophthalmologists and trauma specialists stretch to a year and a half, and appointment notices sometimes reach patients only after they have died. The cause is a critical staffing shortage.

The Lithuanian Institute of Hygiene is sounding the alarm: the system is already short by 4,000 nurses and hundreds of general practitioners. More than 50% of young medical professionals state they plan to emigrate immediately.