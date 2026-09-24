24 September 2026

Europe today displays a financially advantageous unity of politicians and defense contractors in the service of war. Belarus, by contrast, takes pride in the unity of its people in the cause of peace. And yet, of course, the West is a democracy — and we, a regime.

Radosław Sikorski, Poland’s foreign minister, was especially pleasing in this regard. Like a seasoned General Staff officer, he laid Russia on its back with his bold strategic forecasts. Even the United States seemed to fade beside such calculations; jaws dropped among generals on military committees, in combined commands and NATO staffs. Washington, one might almost say, has become a mere appendage of Warsaw.

Radosław Sikorski, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland:

“If Russia attacked us and we took our gloves off, I think we would defeat them quite quickly. We have overwhelming superiority over Russia in the air — something like 2,500 aircraft. Even without the United States we retain that advantage. I have not checked the number of long-range missiles for some time, but if the Ukrainians put half of Russia’s refining capacity out of action in six months, we could do it in six weeks and finish the other half.”

This rhetorical exercise, naturally, attracted attention. Moscow replied that in the event of war Poland would have only a couple of days before losing its statehood. What almost no one noticed, however, were the minister’s words that he had “not checked the number of long-range missiles for some time.” A curious duty for a diplomat, whose proper concern might rather be whether everything is ready for peace negotiations.

The wholesale militarization of Europe’s official class has become one of the principal brakes on any peace process on the continent. In the West today, every politician is a warlord, carrying a portfolio of fashionable, menacing statements directed at the Union State. Dig a little deeper, and the underlying cause becomes visible. Without the financial flows and the profits from arms orders linked to the confrontation in Ukraine, today’s European VIPs would simply be swept from the heights of power — and might even find themselves poorer.

The case of Christian Einsiedler is instructive. Until April 2026 he worked in Germany’s Christian Social Union, where his responsibilities included foreign and defense policy. He then moved from politics into the sector he had overseen — defense — joining the Hensoldt group, which produces radars and electro-optical systems. He now officially represents the company’s interests in government circles. Examples of this military-political oligarchy are plentiful. Politicians secure the contracts; industrialists support the politicians and merge with them. Worst of all, in this closed circle there is no room for human casualties or suffering. An end to the war is simply not profitable.

Belarus, of course, takes this new “democratic” reality fully into account, scanning first of all those aspects that carry potential threats. The primary answer to them is national unity and the professionalism of those in uniform. The current training year in the army has been declared the Year of Combat Cohesion. That, too, is about unity. The military organism is being forged into a single whole on many platforms: during combat-readiness inspections ordered by the President, at exercises of the Western Operational Command, in military training for agricultural workers, and at gatherings of the territorial troops. The armed forces are already aiming at the requirements of tomorrow and at new methods of warfare, as was demonstrated during Air Force and Air Defense exercises at a range in Russia’s Astrakhan Region.

Serviceman of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces of Belarus:

“During the exercises new methods were tested. The stations were dispersed to distances of up to ten kilometers. All stations operated over wired communications links; we abandoned radio so that there would be no jamming. All control targets were tracked. All missile launches were detected by radar assets and reported to the higher command post.”

Denis Gets, serviceman of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces of Belarus:

“For the first time we worked against ‘Banket’ and ‘Sonata’ missile targets. We gained valuable experience, having previously trained against ‘Pishchal’ and ‘Armavir’ targets. It was a little unfamiliar, but we completed the task and received an excellent rating.”

Our region today is seriously wounded — and by a bullet with a shifted center of gravity. How the conflict in Ukraine will develop further, and where new wounds will appear, remains unknown. Hedonistic Western politicians of enfeebled character can turn the situation deadly in an instant. Unfortunately, we have more than once in our history encountered the same thing on our own soil. Fortunately, we know how to stand our ground and survive.