Wars Have Produced a Global Wheat Shortage

Exchange prices for wheat continue to rise rapidly. Over the past week they soared by 10 percent, and over August by a full 20 percent.

There are several causes. Because of the Ukrainian-Russian conflict, the export of wheat by the Black Sea has practically stopped. This deprived the world market of approximately 5–7 million tons of wheat. Export deliveries from Ukraine and Russia of corn, barley, and sunflower oil fell sharply.

Meanwhile these two countries provide a quarter of the supply of grain on world markets. The rise in the price of wheat has already struck the countries of Asia and Africa, which were the main buyers of inexpensive East European foodstuffs.

Additional difficulties are created by the reduction of the global availability of agricultural fertilizers because of the war in the Middle East, and also sanctions against Belarus and Russia.