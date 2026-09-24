Washington and Beijing Officially Extend Global Trade Truce

Washington and Beijing have officially extended their global trade truce. By the time the Chinese aircraft landed at Andrews Air Force Base, the U.S. Treasury Department had announced that the two sides had frozen their tariff war until January 10, 2027. Xi Jinping arrived in the United States for a three-day state summit. The primary objective is to hold talks with Trump on key issues regarding global security, the resolution of the situation surrounding Taiwan, and the formulation of joint rules for artificial intelligence oversight. The meeting is taking place amidst unprecedented honors: Trump personally greeted the Chinese leader right at the foot of the aircraft's stairs, breaking with long-standing White House protocol.

Wu Xinbo, Director of the Center for American Studies at Fudan University:

"Ahead of the midterm elections, Trump wants to demonstrate to the American people the success of his diplomacy regarding China and to strengthen the Republican Party's electoral standing. Secondly, this reflects the deep respect President Trump holds for President Xi, as well as the strong working relationship and even personal friendship between them. For Trump, this visit is of immense significance, both publicly and personally. As far as I recall, instances of a US president personally going to the airport to welcome another country's leader are extremely rare—if not unprecedented."

In a written statement, Xi Jinping emphasized that the two superpowers should be partners rather than rivals. The great rejuvenation of China and the "Make America Great Again" slogan can fully coexist and reinforce one another, the Chinese leader noted. The leaders are now proceeding to closed-door talks.