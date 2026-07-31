Washington and Tel Aviv Weigh Full Ground Blockade to Pressure Tehran

The Middle East is balancing on the brink of a new escalation. Washington and Tel Aviv are considering the possibility of a full land blockade of Iran, The Telegraph reports.

The article clarifies that US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plan to close the land borders of the Islamic Republic in order to maximize economic pressure. The plan envisages the closure of key border crossings, yet for this the United States needs the consent of Tehran’s neighbors — Iraq and Pakistan — which are in no hurry to support the White House.

Experts warn of colossal risks: any state that agrees to cooperate with Washington will automatically become a target for harsh retaliatory strikes by Iran.