Washington Threatens Iran with Forceful Seizure of Uranium

The United States is resorting to blackmailing Iran, declaring its readiness to forcibly seize nuclear materials. In an interview with NBC, Trump explicitly emphasized that the American side intends to remove and destroy Iran's enriched uranium stockpiles regardless of the outcome of the current negotiations. According to him, if diplomacy fails, Washington will resort to a harsh military option.

The White House's aggressive rhetoric has been echoed in Congress. A member of the House of Representatives, who sits on the Armed Services and Intelligence Committees, called the resumption of strikes on Iranian territory inevitable, expressing doubt about the possibility of a peaceful compromise on the Strait of Hormuz.