Washington Transit Launches a Russian Version of Its Official Website

Passengers of the metro and buses of Washington can already use the official website of the transport system in Russian, and also receive the help of an interpreter by telephone, RIA Novosti reports with reference to the public-transport administration of the U.S. capital region.

“On our official website a translation into Russian is already available, and in the future our mobile application will support more languages. In addition, the new ticket machines with touch screens that are now being developed will also be available in several languages,” the department related.

Russian-speaking passengers can also ask for the help of an interpreter into Russian when they call the information service of the transport system, the administration added.

“Russian occupies 10th place among the most widespread languages in the service zone of the transport system: it is spoken by approximately 4,000 people,” the administration told the agency.

The talk is not of the general number of Russian-speaking residents, but of those of them who do not command English sufficiently freely, it follows from the plan for ensuring language accessibility.

Earlier in August RIA Novosti reported that in New York an official notification system in Russian is in operation; it is also used for informing metro passengers and visitors of city beaches.