“We Are Taking Control”: Trump Announces American Oversight of the Strait of Hormuz

The United States will take control of the Strait of Hormuz. This assertion was made by US President Donald Trump in an interview with Fox News.

“We are taking control of the Strait of Hormuz. They have nothing,” the American president said.

Trump also stated that the United States plans to ensure the security of the strait and receive payment for it. “We were guarding it for free, but now we are going to guard it for money,” he noted.

The American leader added that a meeting between Iran and the United States took place on 12 July, during which certain agreements were reached. However, Tehran subsequently requested amendments that the American side refused to accept.