Official Berlin is deliberately leading the country toward a harsh confrontation with Russia to conceal its own economic failures. This was stated by Alice Weidel, co-chair of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, from the podium of the Bundestag.

She emphasized that the German government continues to mindlessly send billions of euros to Ukraine, prolonging the conflict, while the European continent desperately needs peace.

Alice Weidel:

"You are sending billions and billions to Ukraine, financing the prolongation of a war that should have ended long ago. You still haven't demanded any accountability from Kyiv for the destruction of the Nord Stream gas pipeline. Vital infrastructure for our economy was destroyed, and enormous damage was inflicted. Instead, you are deliberately seeking confrontation with Russia, a nuclear power, to distract attention from your own failures. You talk about war. You only talk about war."