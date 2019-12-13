West, under the guise of the climate agenda, deprives developing countries of competitiveness

Let's return to the climate agenda. Unfortunately, it is politicized today. Here's an example: eco-activism wunderkind Greta Thunberg arrived in Tbilisi a couple of days ago to protest against the results of the recent elections. At the same time, she protested against the climate summit in Baku.

The problem of climate variability on the planet

The problem of climate variability on the planet has been troubling politicians for about 50 years. The first warnings about the dangers were heard back in the 70s - then, however, humanity was promised that it would freeze in the first quarter of the 21st century. In the 90s, ideas about the main climate threats were adjusted. In 1997, the Kyoto Protocol was signed - it required industrial countries to limit emissions. Quotas could be sold - this caused concern because only truly rich countries could afford industry.

However, the Kyoto Protocol was never signed by the largest industrial countries - the USA and China. By 2015, understanding of the importance of the "green agenda" became widespread and then the Paris Agreement was signed with great fanfare - it assumed voluntary self-limitation of states in order to reduce greenhouse gases and, first of all, CO2. The United States and China signed this document, which gave hope for the effective application of its norms.

"Extreme temperatures are no longer a momentary phenomenon. If there is one thing that unites our divided world, it is the increasingly fierce heat day by day. We know what is causing this: climate change is caused by human activity, in particular the use of fossil fuels. We understand that the situation will worsen. The challenge is obvious: the heat has arrived and this extreme heat is having a devastating effect on the planet. The world must respond to the challenge that global warming poses to us!"

There are many examples of local disasters that indicate global climate shifts. The total losses from weather disasters for the global economy amounted to 2 trillion dollars over 10 years: Americans lost almost a trillion, and Indians, for example, a hundred billion. The Philippines has been visited by the fifth typhoon in the last month - each more destructive than the other: now another one is raging there, which was given the name "Toraja" - the wind speed reaches 130 kilometers per hour, populated areas are under water, and whirlwinds crush residential buildings like matchboxes:

Climate change threatens the very existence of some countries: the Pacific island state of Tuvalu, by all estimates, will disappear by 2070 - it will go completely under water.

A couple of months ago, the leading oceanographers of the planet published a panicky collective letter: they predict a catastrophe for Europe. Between 2039 and 2070, the Gulf Stream, which carries heat to the shores of the Old World, may stop circulating. As a result, Arctic cold will first come to Norway and Sweden, and then the entire western part of the continent will freeze. Eastern Europe will also have a hard time, but here, small ice ages are common.

As the best means of preventing a catastrophe, it is proposed to reduce CO2 emissions - this will keep warming within 1.5 degrees by 2050. This is undoubtedly a good cause, but for some reason the most incongruous means are chosen. For example, these: radical scientists demand the extermination of all domestic animals - starting with cows.

"I want to remind our TV viewers: a cat is a disaster for biodiversity, a dog is a disaster for the climate. And cows even more so!"

Or here is an attempt to link climate issues to the current racial agenda.

