When Robots Fail: Businesses Bring Back Engineers and Operators as the “AI Boomerang” Strikes

Western companies are mass-firing robots and bringing people back. In the United States and Europe corporations are returning to the payroll specialists they previously let go in favour of artificial intelligence. The phenomenon has already been nicknamed the “AI boomerang,” MIR 24 reports.

For example, Ford has retained or reinstated 350 engineers because algorithms proved unable to handle quality control. Sweden’s Klarna is once again hiring operators after recognising its excessive dependence on chatbots.

Practice has shown that neural networks cannot fully replace human experience, empathy and the ability to make non-standard decisions. Managers acknowledge that AI lacks critical thinking and creativity.

At the same time, the returning employees are demanding higher salaries and guarantees against further layoffs. The “AI boomerang” is the result of inflated expectations from automation: businesses are forced to reintegrate experienced professionals and offer them more favourable conditions, the Associated Press reports.