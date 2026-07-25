White House struggling to find funds to continue war against Iran

The US military campaign against Iran is facing a funding shortfall. According to Bloomberg, the White House is struggling to find the funds to continue the war against the Islamic Republic.

According to the agency, the process of approving an additional funding package in Congress has effectively reached an impasse, forcing the White House to seek other sources of funding.

The agency claims that the conflict with Iran has proven to be larger than President Donald Trump expected. Meanwhile, the American leader himself is making no active efforts to persuade lawmakers to support increased military spending.