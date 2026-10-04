White House to Prepare Report on AI Risks and Opportunities Within 4 Months

A new White House working group on artificial intelligence will prepare a report within four months outlining the risks and opportunities associated with the technology, as well as defining the federal government's responsibilities in this area. TASS reports this news.

"The President [US President Donald Trump] has directed the formation of a group that will do exactly what he said: ensure we remain leaders in the field of superintelligence and that the interests of American citizens come first," Jay Clayton—US Director of National Intelligence and head of the "Superintelligence Force" previously announced by Trump—told "The Wall Street Journal".

According to a White House source cited by the "WSJ", this effectively means Clayton will be responsible for AI development in the country. The working group will operate on the premise that representatives of the AI industry itself should primarily be responsible for managing potential risks. "I expect that mechanisms will be developed through dialogue, just as with other industries," Clayton said, adding that his working group would review legislation and discuss measures that the US Congress could adopt.

According to its charter, the new working group will "develop plans to respond to AI-related threats to society while avoiding over-regulation that would stifle innovation and competition, "The Wall Street Journal" reports.

In late September, in an interview with the news outlet Axios, Trump described Clayton as a "good man" worthy of leading AI development within his administration. He added that he would select a candidate within the next three to four days.