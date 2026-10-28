White House Warns Gulf Monarchies of Possible Short Intense Campaign Against Iran

The media report that Washington and Tel Aviv are completing preparations for a new military operation in the Middle East.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the White House has already warned the monarchies of the Persian Gulf of the possibility of a short but intense military campaign against Iran immediately after the midterm elections to Congress scheduled for 3 November.

According to the publication, the USA is evacuating personnel from vulnerable military bases, redeploying Patriot systems and concentrating aircraft-carrier groups in the Arabian Sea. Nuclear centers of the Islamic Republic, its oil-and-gas infrastructure and missile launch complexes have been entered on the target lists.

At the same time it is noted that Trump personally is inclined toward delivering strikes in order to weaken Tehran and force it to make concessions at the negotiating table, however a final decision has not yet been taken.