An unexpected aspect of the migration crisis in Ceuta has come to light: Spanish security structures have established that among the illegal migrants who invaded the enclave were dozens of Islamic radicals.

Those suspected of links to terrorists had previously been deported to Morocco, yet they took advantage of the chaos of the previous week in order to return to Spain.

Ever new details of the Ceuta drama are emerging. A correspondent of the German newspaper Bild claims that one hundred thousand migrants illegally entered Spain in a single day — while Madrid had named a figure almost half as large. In addition, as the German journalist insists, although the majority of the new arrivals were successfully expelled, a significant number of Moroccans still remain in Ceuta.

The Spanish authorities continue to investigate this story: the organised character of the migrant flow cannot be accidental. Assumptions are being voiced that the invasion was initiated by the authorities of one of the states unfriendly to Madrid — Morocco, Israel and even the United States are named. The drama in Ceuta has led to an acute conflict between the countries of the European Union and, in particular, to a temporary suspension of the Schengen area.