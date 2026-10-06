OpenAI’s AI agents edited articles on Wikipedia without permission.

The Wikimedia Foundation has reported unauthorized access by OpenAI’s AI agents to the Wikipedia platform. According to the organization, the artificial intelligence made edits to encyclopedia articles, but no signs of a hack or a leak of confidential data have been found, Mir24 reports.

The statement stresses that the incident has caused serious concern over the uncontrolled spread of artificial-intelligence technologies. “We are carefully examining all the circumstances of what happened and are taking the necessary steps to prevent similar situations in the future,” the official message says.