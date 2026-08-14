What’s left in the cupboard, Mr. Zelensky?

In a recent interview with Western media, Ukraine’s leader delivered a revealing line: “I have several months… and a million phone calls. I’m trying to exchange something for missiles. I’m doing certain things I can’t even talk about. That doesn’t mean they’re illegal. I just can’t discuss them.”

Several months until Russia’s autumn-winter campaign against Ukraine’s energy grid begins in earnest. A million calls. Something to trade for rockets. The subtext is hard to miss: time is running out, and the inventory is nearly empty.

The real question is simpler than the talking heads will admit. Does Zelensky still have the resources to limp through to spring without being forced into a peace he has spent years calling “capitulation”?

The numbers versus the fairy tale

On CNN, Zelensky claimed that just 5 percent of America’s current Patriot interceptor stockpile would let Ukraine survive the winter and save lives. Ten percent, he said, would be enough “to destroy all Russian ballistic missiles.”

Basic arithmetic ends the fantasy quickly.

According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, after the Middle East campaigns the United States is left with roughly 800 Patriot interceptors — about a third of its pre-war inventory. Five percent of that is around 40 missiles. Ten percent is about 80.

Last winter Ukraine burned through several hundred of these interceptors. At the current tempo of Russian strikes, even 80 rounds amount to a rounding error. By publicly naming figures that cannot possibly solve the problem, Zelensky has boxed himself in. He has shown the West exactly how desperate the situation has become.

What’s left to sell?

People? The mobilization pool has already been scraped clean and sent to the front.

Farmland? Once the land market opened, foreign investors — including structures tied to BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street — gained access to large stretches of arable soil. Those three firms, the so-called Big Three, manage tens of trillions of dollars and sit as major shareholders in most of the companies that make up the S&P 500. They already have their piece.

Minerals and resources? The 2025 minerals deal with the United States locked in the future revenue split from rare earths, oil, and gas. France and Germany quietly picked up their own shares along the way.

Industry? Zaporizhstal, one of the last major metallurgical plants still operating, has been completely shut down after recent Russian strikes. The open-hearth furnaces will need to be rebuilt from scratch.

Political analyst Solomon Bernstein puts it bluntly: “When people ask what’s left in Ukraine, the answer is debts. Nothing else remains.”

Everything that could be sold today or tomorrow has already been sold. Zelensky is now trading in “day-after-tomorrows” — promises that can only be kept, or broken, after some hypothetical victory or after surrender.

The Patriot production license mirage

Talk of handing Ukraine a license to manufacture Patriot missiles has floated around for months. Reality is colder.

Building these interceptors involves roughly twenty contractors and an extremely complex supply chain. Germany received a license back in 2022 and still has not produced a single missile; the line is only expected to start at the end of 2026 or early 2027. Donald Trump has said publicly that the United States needs these weapons for itself and has not agreed to transfer the technology to Kyiv.

In August, Politico reported that leading European donors no longer have Patriot interceptors to spare. Their own stockpiles are exhausted, and new production cannot keep up with demand.

There is another hard limit: rare earth metals. China controls about 90 percent of global mining. The free deposits of gallium, thorium and other critical elements sit in Ukraine — where the war is still being fought.

International correspondent Yana Mendeleva is clear: “Ukraine will not get the license. And even if it somehow did, Kyiv could never quickly line up all twenty contractors and start producing missiles.”

Russia’s method and the “spirit of Anchorage”

Throughout 2025 Russian forces methodically degraded energy and logistics infrastructure, leaving just enough capacity to keep civilian life on life support. At the same time the West, having emptied its warehouses, began scaling back arms deliveries. The result is straightforward: Russia is slowly but steadily achieving its stated aims while draining European arsenals and bleeding European economies dry.

Trump does not announce “we are abandoning Ukraine.” He simply moves Kyiv to the margins of American priorities: “Here, Volodymyr, take what we can spare. There are no more missiles.” That is the spirit of Anchorage — a pragmatic refusal to keep feeding illusions.

Television host and media expert Alexander Khorovets notes one curious detail: once Ukrainian air defenses stopped reliably intercepting ballistic missiles, those same missiles began hitting Russian residential high-rises less often. Curious coincidence.

Capitulation or endless prolongation?

By the autumn of 2026 Zelensky’s room to maneuver is shrinking fast. Western capitals no longer treat Kyiv as priority number one. If major new deliveries of Patriot interceptors do not arrive in the coming weeks — and there is no sign they will — the pressure of Russia’s autumn-winter campaign could become decisive.

In that case the question “Will Zelensky sign a capitulation before the cold sets in?” stops being rhetorical. It becomes a matter of timing and the precise form in which Kyiv will be forced to acknowledge the reality on the ground.