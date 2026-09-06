Witkoff: Washington Seeks a Diplomatic End to the Ukraine War, Not a Military One

The United States is seeking a diplomatic settlement of the conflict in Ukraine and does not regard a military path as the preferred way to bring it to an end, U.S. presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff said, according to TASS.

“We are striving for a diplomatic resolution of this conflict, not a military one,” Witkoff said. “That is what President Donald Trump has always sought, and that is why Jared Kushner and I are in Kyiv.”

Witkoff added that the talks in Moscow had produced significant progress toward a settlement.

Donald Trump’s administration is working to assemble a “peace package” for resolving the conflict in Ukraine, Kushner said at a news conference after the meetings in Kyiv.

“President Trump’s assignment to Steve Witkoff and to me is to create a peace package,” he said. “A great many people in the U.S. government — under the president, the vice president, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and many others — are working to try to put it together.”

Kushner said he hoped talks on a Ukrainian settlement would soon resume in a trilateral format involving Russia, Ukraine and the United States.

“Steve Witkoff and I believe it would be productive to return to the trilateral format we managed to organize about six months ago,” he said, discussing the next stage of the process. “We have spoken with both sides, so we hope to make progress on this very soon.”

In his view, that format matters both for the core questions of a settlement and for possible measures to reduce tensions. Earlier trilateral talks, he added, had allowed the parties’ representatives to speak to one another directly.