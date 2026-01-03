The world's attention is focused on Venezuela. US military aggression and the kidnapping of the President of the Bolivarian Republic, in violation of all international treaties, remain the main topic of discussion worldwide.

Belarus categorically condemns US armed aggression.

Mass protests have taken place around the world in protest against US actions against Venezuela. In Venezuela itself, people took to the streets in opposition to the capture of President Maduro. Demonstrators chanted slogans in support of their leader, speaking out against the crimes committed by the US authorities.

The Americans themselves are also against the illegal military intervention. In New York, hundreds of people gathered in Times Square with signs. The main slogans of the mass protests were "Hands off Venezuela" and "Stop bombing Caracas." In Washington, demonstrators marched outside the White House, chanting slogans against the war and the American president.