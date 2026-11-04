In accordance with NATO's updated defense strategy, the alliance's leadership has not ruled out strikes on Russian territory, TASS reports.

As the The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) wrote, in June NATO hosted a symposium on long-range and deep military strikes. It is noted that the new concept entails "not only shelling troops that might cross borders, but also striking military bases, supply depots, and industrial facilities behind the front lines, on Russian territory."

Moscow has repeatedly denied allegations of Russia's alleged "plans" to "attack" NATO countries. Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed such statements by Western politicians as an attempt to intimidate their own populations and justify increased military spending.

The Russian leader's press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, in turn, stated that the alliance is pursuing a path of "rabid militarization," and that the image of Russia as a "threat" is being used to justify the decision to increase defense spending by member countries to 5% of GDP. Peskov also stated that building a new European security architecture will require Europe to engage in dialogue with Russia, no matter how much the European Union may not want this.