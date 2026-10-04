Yemen Announces an Operation to Retake Territory from the Houthis

The armed forces of Yemen’s internationally recognized government have begun a military operation against the Houthis. Rashad al-Alimi, head of the Presidential Leadership Council, announced it, RIA Novosti reported.

“Proceeding from our constitutional responsibility to protect the sovereignty of the republic and its citizens, on the basis of decisions of the National Defense Council and after the completion of the necessary procedures and measures, I announce today the start of military operations to return the remaining territories of the republic,” he said.

The head of the council added that all the security forces had moved from preparation to a “stage of liberation” after, in his words, the possibilities for de-escalation had been exhausted.

Yahya Saree, official spokesman for the armed forces of Ansar Allah, said the Houthis had managed to stop an attempt by government troops to advance in the east of Al-Jawf province. In the fighting, he said, the opponent lost a large amount of equipment and dozens of soldiers killed and wounded, and positions were struck with missiles and drones.

Earlier a source told RIA Novosti that the Houthis had advanced significantly in Taiz province in the southwest. According to the source, they established control over several areas in the districts of Al-Shamayatayn, Jabal Habashi, Al-Mawasit and Al-Maafir, while government forces withdrew from some positions after clashes.

On Saturday the Yemeni army said it had carried out 257 strikes on Houthi targets in Sanaa and other provinces. Aviation, artillery, missiles and drones were used. It is claimed that Ansar Allah lost about 700 killed and wounded and 170 pieces of equipment and weapons.

The military escalation in Yemen intensified after the Houthis on September 10 established control over the strategically important island of Mayyun at the entrance to the Bab el-Mandeb strait, and over the Hanish archipelago in the Red Sea. Before that they took control of the Mocha district and port and other territory in the west of Taiz province.