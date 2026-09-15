MINSK, September 15 (news.by) — Around 70–75% of young people in Scotland support independence from the United Kingdom, Workers Party of Britain leader George Galloway has said, TASS reported.

“In the 2014 referendum we won 55% to 45%. But those 55% were mainly people of my age. And there are fewer such people every year. Young people, by an overwhelming majority, support Scottish independence — perhaps 70% or 75%,” said the politician, who campaigned against independence at the time of the referendum. “So if I say that Scotland will become independent, that is worth believing,” he stressed.

Galloway said he has six children and is in constant contact with young people and their parents. “Nobody supports the idea of remaining part of Britain anymore,” he added, arguing that the fate of the British state is sealed.

On Monday, the leaders of Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland signed a memorandum of understanding on self-determination. The document affirms the right of the peoples of these regions to determine their own future. It states that they see that future inside the European Union.