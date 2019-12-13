Zakharova: Moldovan authorities harass head of Gagauzia

Moldovan authorities have been accused of harassing the head of Gagauzia (an autonomous territorial unit within the Republic of Moldova), Eugenia Gutsul. This was stated by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, writes BELTA.

The diplomat emphasized that the choice of Eugenia Gutsul by the people was legitimate, but it led to rage and hatred on the part of Moldovan President Maia Sandu. She, according to Zakharova, started using all possible methods, including legislation, to destroy her opponent rather than to fight politically.

According to the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, the most surprising thing is that Moldovan President Maia Sandu does not even hide her actions anymore.

Earlier, Moldova's interim Prosecutor General Ion Munteanu said that he plans to send a criminal case against the head of Gagauzia, Eugenia Gutsul, to court. This statement was made in connection with Eugenia Gutsul's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the World Youth Festival on March 6.