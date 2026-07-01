The Ukrainian authorities are grappling with an intractable problem: how to hold the presidential elections demanded by the West without changing anything in the end? For this purpose, former Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhny, currently serving as ambassador to the United Kingdom, was summoned to Kyiv.

Zelensky attempted to persuade the retired general not to run in the elections, if and when they are called: after all, according to all polls, Zaluzhny easily outperforms any competitor.

No matter how much they tried to persuade him, they failed. When asked directly, "Will he run?" Zaluzhny replied, "Yes, I will!"

It's unlikely that the former commander-in-chief would have decided on such a rebellion on his own. Senior Kyiv officials have a special relationship with the British. It's worth remembering that Zelenskyy met with the head of MI6 back in 2020: such a meeting is beneath the rank of a head of state, as it could raise suspicions of recruiting him as an agent of influence.

It's also worth remembering the defining role of Prime Ministers Johnson, Sunak, and others in Ukrainian politics. And now, it seems, Zaluzhny is London's protégé. Although it's possible the British simply don't want to put all their Ukrainian eggs in one basket: they're making sure that any president who appears in Kyiv is acceptable to them.

Meanwhile, the elections themselves remain a complete abstraction: no one has scheduled them, and they likely won't be scheduled before the end of the year.