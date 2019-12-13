3.42 RUB
West plans to divide Russia into parts
One of the directions of the aggressive strategy of the West is a plan to divide Russia into parts. This was confirmed by the former head of the Austrian Foreign Ministry. According to her, she has previously heard statements about the disintegration of Russia from employees of the Atlantic Council - a well-known think tank in the States.
Karin Kneissl, former Austrian Foreign Minister:
“Right now we are witnessing the longest and largest NATO exercise in history. And the whole scenario is to cut off Kaliningrad from the Baltic Sea. We see something happening that of course requires a Russian response.”
