Zelensky signs law allowing to ban canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church
Vladimir Zelensky has signed a law that allows banning the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC). On August 20, it was approved by the country's parliament. The information was published on the website of the Verkhovna Rada, TASS reports.
The document is expected to enter into force 30 days after its publication.
The law was prepared by direct order of Zelensky and adopted in the first reading by the Verkhovna Rada in October 2023. However, the document was not put up for a second reading for almost a year due to concerns that it would not garner enough votes from MPs and would cause discontent in the West. On August 16, 2024, the document was finally amended, and the relevant parliamentary committee recommended its adoption.
