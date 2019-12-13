Zelensky demands IOC to completely isolate Russian athletes

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in a phone conversation with the head of the IOC Thomas Bach demanded the complete isolation of Russia and its athletes from the international community and international competitions. The details of the conversation were given by the press service of the International Olympic Committee, reports TASS.

Thomas Bach, in his turn, explained to Zelensky the unifying mission of the IOC and the Olympic Games, enshrined in the Olympic Charter. In addition, the press service of the International Olympic Committee said that Vladimir Zelensky asked the IOC for immediate assistance in the reconstruction of Ukrainian sports facilities. Thomas Bach answered that the IOC will consider the possibility to promote this already envisaged interaction.