Zelensky calls NATO to launch preventive strikes against Russia
The North Atlantic Alliance should make preventive blows at the Russian Federation. This was stated by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on October 6, as BelTA reports.
Speaking by video link at the Australian Lowy Institute, Zelensky said that NATO should rule out the possibility for Moscow to use its nuclear weapons. To do so, it should be proactive by attacking Russia first.
"Preventive strikes, so that they knew what will happen to them if they use nuclear weapons," Zelensky said.
