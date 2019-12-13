3.42 RUB
Zelensky posts photo of Ukrainian soldier with SS symbols on Victory Day
The Ukrainian authorities celebrate May 9 in a peculiar way. In social networks, Zelensky published photos of a Ukrainian soldier: a Nazi with the SS emblem "Death Head" on his chest! The photo, however, was later removed, but the digital footprint remained.
By the way, Zelensky's grandfather Semen Ivanovich went to war in 1942 as an 18-year-old Red Army soldier. In the battles with fascists he won two Orders of the Red Star. And this is the respects President Zelensky paid to his hero ancestor.
