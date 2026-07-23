Volodymyr Zelensky has allowed for the possibility of soon negotiations with Moscow. He announced that the United States already has several new plans for ending the war and that he is ready to organize a meeting in the Russia-US-Ukraine format within the next 40 days.

A meeting between Sergey Lavrov and Marco Rubio took place in the Philippines. The closed-door talks were initiated by the American side.

During the 35-minute conversation, the Russian Foreign Minister informed his counterpart about the real situation on the line of contact and emphasized the absolute unacceptability of further deliveries of Western weapons to Ukraine.

Moscow is ready for diplomacy, but exclusively on the basis of the agreements previously reached in Anchorage. For his part, Rubio described the conversation as “good and frank,” yet warned that quick solutions on the Ukrainian track should not be expected.

Experts note that the current US position clearly indicates that prolonging the conflict is advantageous for Washington.

Alexander Dudchak, leading researcher at the Institute of CIS Countries (Russia):

“They wanted to clarify whether there had been any changes on Russia’s side, but of course there are changes. And Lavrov spoke about these changes; he nevertheless conveyed to Rubio’s understanding that the situation on the ground is not as it is portrayed to him from Kyiv, that there is progress. It was possible to understand that they wanted a clearer position on the so-called spirit of Anchorage, which everyone, including in Russia, considers to have long since expired. But nevertheless, what do the Americans think today, how do they see their role, if they see one at all, in the negotiations? In my opinion, everything was confirmed. Lavrov said the other day that perhaps they have more important matters. Judging by everything, the Americans do not want to participate in bringing peace closer on the territory of the former Ukraine. And this time it was clear that the Americans feel quite comfortable in the current situation. The conflict in Ukraine suits them; they do not say this, but they shift the responsibility onto Ukraine.”

And immediately — a reaction from Kyiv. Understanding that Moscow and Washington are beginning to discuss the fate of the conflict without him, Zelensky is trying by all means to remain on the agenda. He announced that the United States already has several new proposals and plans for ending the war.

For the sake of discussing them with the American side, the Ukrainian leader is ready to travel personally to Washington within a week, as well as to organize a trilateral meeting in the Russia-US-Ukraine format within the next 40 days.