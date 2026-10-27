Zelenskyy Accuses Western Partners of Artificially Delaying Missile Deliveries

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Western partners of artificially delaying the delivery of interceptor missiles for air defense systems, TASS reports.

Specifically, on his Telegram channel, he called the delays in the delivery of interceptor missiles for the Patriot and NASAMS air defense systems "artificial and protracted."

Kyiv has previously repeatedly complained about a shortage of interceptor missiles for air defense systems. On October 15, CNN, citing sources, reported that Ukraine's stockpile of Patriot missiles had completely depleted.

Zelenskyy later complained about delays in the delivery of American interceptor missiles purchased with funds from EU countries under the PURL mechanism. He accused Pentagon Secretary Pete Hegseth of delaying the delivery of missiles for the Patriot and NASAMS systems by a month.