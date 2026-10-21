Zelenskyy Ready to Cede 25% of Ukraine's Territory

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking on Fox News, stated that he is ready to accept a peace agreement that freezes the front line as it currently stands.

He stated that Kyiv is prepared to cede 25% of Ukraine's territory to end the conflict. Zelenskyy also stated the need to repatriate 9.5 million Ukrainians from Europe and other parts of the world.

"Will you accept a peace agreement that freezes everything as it currently stands, where you still retain 75% or more of your country? Regardless of how it all began, will you accept what exists now?" the Fox News correspondent asked.

"Yes, if we have to 'freeze' everything now, I think that's a realistic way to end this war," Zelenskyy replied.