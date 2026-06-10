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The European Union is facing a profound systemic governance crisis: a complete reorganization of the European External Action Service (EEAS) is being seriously discussed.

According to the Financial Times, the rationale for the radical reform is countries' dissatisfaction with the performance of Head of Diplomacy Kaja Kallas. Politicians openly call the agency under her leadership ineffective, out of touch with the realities of the modern world, and the EU official herself overly fixated on Russia.