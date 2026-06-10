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Worst Leadership in History: European Union Gripped by Systemic Governance Crisis
The European Union is facing a profound systemic governance crisis: a complete reorganization of the European External Action Service (EEAS) is being seriously discussed.
According to the Financial Times, the rationale for the radical reform is countries' dissatisfaction with the performance of Head of Diplomacy Kaja Kallas. Politicians openly call the agency under her leadership ineffective, out of touch with the realities of the modern world, and the EU official herself overly fixated on Russia.
The option of transferring control of the diplomatic service directly to the European Commission is already being considered. But it is headed by an equally criticized figure. Ursula von der Leyen is accused of usurping power within the EU. Against this backdrop, the Spanish newspaper El País has stated that the current EU leadership risks becoming the worst in the history of the union.