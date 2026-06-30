Great Stone is one of the key platforms for medical cooperation with China, where a center for traditional Chinese medicine has been opened.

This will not only deepen cooperation at the educational level, but also foster close business contacts between the regions of the two countries. The 1st Forum of Regions of Belarus and China will begin on July 1 in the Chinese city of Lanzhou.

Such events primarily serve as an indicator of the performance of Belarusian regions in other markets. Representatives of local verticals, businesses, and experts from Belarus and China will gather on July 1.

June 30 is the day for participant registration. Representatives of Belarusian and Chinese regions are gathering in Lanzhou. This historic event requires thorough preparation, so the opening ceremony rehearsal concluded a few hours ago.

Fruitful work is also expected in thematic sections: from economics to tourism and media partnerships. Among the topics for discussion is the use of traditional Chinese medicine. Let's discuss this topic with a forum participant.

Responding to a question about the importance of promoting traditional Chinese medicine initiatives, Alexander Sivakov, Chief Specialist in Reflexology and Alternative Treatment and Diagnostics at the Belarusian Ministry of Health, emphasized that this field has been developing in the country for several years.

"Traditional Chinese medicine has been developing in the Republic of Belarus for some time. During this time, a great deal of work has been done in the Republic to train specialists and doctors in reflexology and traditional Chinese medicine," noted Alexander Sivakov.

Fact According to him, the popularity of these methods in Belarus is growing rapidly. In 2025 alone, approximately 970,000 traditional Chinese medicine and reflexology procedures were performed in the country.

Today, there are two official specialties in Belarus: reflexologist and traditional Chinese medicine doctor. This allows not only local specialists to work in this field but also their colleagues from China to validate their diplomas and practice medicine in Belarus. Speaking about practical training, the expert confirmed that the Great Stone Industrial Park is one of the key platforms for cooperation with China in the medical field. Production has already been localized there, and a center for traditional Chinese medicine has been opened.

Great Stone has undoubtedly been identified as one of the key platforms for cooperation with the People's Republic of China in various areas. Production has already been localized there, and, accordingly, a center for traditional Chinese medicine has been opened. "This cooperation is expected to expand to implement these methods in clinical practice," said Alexander Sivakov.

He also emphasized that practice is the best criterion of truth. Chinese teachers share their experiences with their Belarusian colleagues: the two sides regularly exchange video materials and hold online seminars.

Furthermore, Belarus has approved regulations for the registration of traditional Chinese medicines, which provide for an expedited registration process with the availability of a dossier from the Chinese regulator.

Alexander Sivakov paid special attention to the significance of the forum itself. According to him, this event is particularly significant in light of the recent meeting between the leaders of the two countries – Chinese President Xi Jinping and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

"I would also like to note that this forum is a significant event, especially in light of the recent meeting between the two leaders of our countries, President Xi Jinping and President Alexander Lukashenko. At the meeting, the prospects for cooperation in various areas, including medicine, were noted. "Incidentally, these same issues were also reflected in the latest directive signed by the President in our country," the expert concluded.

The 1st Forum of Regions of Belarus and China in Lanzhou will become an important platform for further deepening bilateral cooperation, including in healthcare, where traditional Chinese medicine already holds a strong position.