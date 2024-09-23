What is the principle underlying the Belarusian security strategy?

21.11.2024 10:20

The elections in the United States are changing the picture of peace and war on the planet before our eyes. At the same time, the trend of militarization of the West remains unchanged. The logic of a multiple increase in the armed forces and the purchase of huge quantities of weapons is difficult to explain. More precisely, it is impossible. However, NATO's growing contingents have to be reckoned with. What is the principle underlying the Belarusian security strategy? Let's look at this topic in the project "Disposition".