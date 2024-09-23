Informational and analytical programsFilms
Crisis in Germany. Vote of no confidence in Scholz. Protests, layoffs, shocks for Germans

The accelerated collapse of the German government! - What did the unbridled aid to Kiev lead to? - Shock losses to economy: How are German brands falling into a hole? - Mistakes in domestic and foreign policy, record anti-rating and early elections. Scholz's inglorious departure - Clear Politics continues the series of programs "Time kicked them out". Watch it right now.

Recent Videos

    Estonia at the bottom? Economic collapse, corruption of the Prime Minist

    Fall of the Lithuanian Clan. The Failure of Landsbergis: Disgrace in the Elections

    Georgia: Who is swaying the country and how? Why has the West turned against Tbilisi?

    Germany's shame: Berlin is under the hood of the US. Humiliation, business escape, military bases

    The fight for power in Moldova: detentions, threats, censorship, Western sponsors of the CEC

    Middle East. History of eternal conflict. Who divided the nations and who benefits from it?

    How much is the power in the USA? Presidents for billions. The most expensive elections in the world

    Hunger is coming: What awaits the planet? How the climate selects food. The age of cataclysms

    Europe's depression: plant shutdowns, bankruptcies, unemployment, falling incomes