This is different

Biden allows Ukraine to strike Russia with long-range U.S. missiles

20.11.2024 13:34

Ukraine was allowed to launch long-range missile strikes against Russia, and this information simply put the media on the ears both in the West and in our region. They began to think: - How realistic is the possibility of launching Western missiles deep into Russia? Is it a throw-in? - Or maybe they are studying the public reaction? Putin signed an updated version of Russia's nuclear doctrine, according to which the Russian Federation has the right to respond with a nuclear strike to conventional weapons that pose a critical threat to its sovereignty. They didn't forget about Belarus either.