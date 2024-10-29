BRICS summit in Kazan is an answer to the West's sanctions intrigues

29.10.2024 13:19

Justice, technology and security are the foundations on which the BRICS countries are consolidating. The organization has literally launched the transformation of international relations. The Kazan summit is already being called the new Bretton Woods by analogy with the conference of the same name, which established the current system of organizing monetary relations in 1944. Andrei Sych considers the initiatives that are becoming the growth points for the BRICS countries and in what direction this engine of international relations is moving in the "Screenshot" section.