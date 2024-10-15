Mendeleva's Tuble

Will US Democrats be able to accept their defeat in presidential election?

11.11.2024 21:00

The votes have been finally counted in the US - Donald Trump has won in all the swing states. However, the Democrats do not want to accept their defeat. The Joe Biden administration confirms plans to send the last tranche of aid to Ukraine for $ 6 billion before the inauguration of the new president. How Americans are being turned against the future owner of the White House. See the details in the author's column "Menedeleva’s Table".