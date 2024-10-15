3.33 RUB
3.47 USD
3.65 EUR
Mendeleva's Tuble
Will US Democrats be able to accept their defeat in presidential election?
The votes have been finally counted in the US - Donald Trump has won in all the swing states. However, the Democrats do not want to accept their defeat. The Joe Biden administration confirms plans to send the last tranche of aid to Ukraine for $ 6 billion before the inauguration of the new president. How Americans are being turned against the future owner of the White House. See the details in the author's column "Menedeleva’s Table".
Recent Videos
One day left until US elections - about double standards in Mendeleva's Table
What do Georgia and Moldova have in common? And what does the color revolutions have to do with it?
Economic collapse and rising prices. Is the EU really approaching a turning point?
The US presidential election is less than a month away! Who will occupy the White House?