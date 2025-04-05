Belarusian Army and Combat Training: How Commanders’ Intelligence is Utilized as Weapon

In the Belarusian army, combat training is organized with careful consideration of both the successes and mistakes of opposing forces in Ukraine. Often, the foundation of this preparation is built upon the demands of the future. The rapidly changing dynamics on the battlefield require units to be capable of adapting to even hypothetical threats. While ultra-modern equipment is not always essential, one thing remains indispensable: the ability to leverage commanders' intelligence as a primary weapon. The theme of survival as a result of sound management is explored in the project "Disposition".