The key task for the military and for the whole country is to be ready for any turn 23.09.2024

Belarusian Army Changes Strategy and Combat Formations: Disposition

https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e6b9709f-d3f3-4f50-87a5-04e35545b761/conversions/1860d15b-9a01-4787-80cc-6ad7b26ffaff-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e6b9709f-d3f3-4f50-87a5-04e35545b761/conversions/1860d15b-9a01-4787-80cc-6ad7b26ffaff-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e6b9709f-d3f3-4f50-87a5-04e35545b761/conversions/1860d15b-9a01-4787-80cc-6ad7b26ffaff-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e6b9709f-d3f3-4f50-87a5-04e35545b761/conversions/1860d15b-9a01-4787-80cc-6ad7b26ffaff-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w news.by The Armed Forces of Belarus are in a state of permanent adaptation to a new combat reality. Both tactics and mindsets are being restructured. The Belarusian military aims to minimize the enemy's capabilities primarily through individual training, as well as enhanced reconnaissance, camouflage, and fire efficiency. The essence of these new principles of warfare is encapsulated in the project "Disposition".