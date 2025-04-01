3.65 BYN
3.13 BYN
3.39 BYN
Episodes
14 video
Belarusian Army Changes Strategy and Combat Formations: Disposition01.04.2025
How Belarus Views Poland's "Neighborly" Gestures at Its Border31.03.2025
Drones and Air Defense: How the Approach to Protecting Airspace is Changing03.03.2025
On the Factors of Stability and Security in Belarus03.03.2025
Why Has the Training System of the Belarusian Armed Forces Been Revised?03.03.2025
We will protect the peaceful sky! How is the Belarusian army preparing for challenges and threats?02.01.2025
How Belarusian Armed Forces regard militaristic revival of NATO elites03.12.2024
What is the principle underlying the Belarusian security strategy?21.11.2024
Belarus ranks among strongest armies in the world! Who else made it into the top power?04.11.2024
How does Poland strengthen its borders with Belarus?23.10.2024
Disposition project about Minsk's international military contacts and the transformation of the army14.10.2024
Disposition project about readiness of Belarusian people to defend themselves03.10.2024
Belarus continues to balance within the framework of the geopolitical situation30.09.2024
The key task for the military and for the whole country is to be ready for any turn23.09.2024
Belarusian Army Changes Strategy and Combat Formations: Disposition
https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e6b9709f-d3f3-4f50-87a5-04e35545b761/conversions/1860d15b-9a01-4787-80cc-6ad7b26ffaff-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e6b9709f-d3f3-4f50-87a5-04e35545b761/conversions/1860d15b-9a01-4787-80cc-6ad7b26ffaff-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e6b9709f-d3f3-4f50-87a5-04e35545b761/conversions/1860d15b-9a01-4787-80cc-6ad7b26ffaff-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e6b9709f-d3f3-4f50-87a5-04e35545b761/conversions/1860d15b-9a01-4787-80cc-6ad7b26ffaff-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920wnews.byThe Armed Forces of Belarus are in a state of permanent adaptation to a new combat reality. Both tactics and mindsets are being restructured. The Belarusian military aims to minimize the enemy's capabilities primarily through individual training, as well as enhanced reconnaissance, camouflage, and fire efficiency. The essence of these new principles of warfare is encapsulated in the project "Disposition".