Episodes
"Disposition": Why is Germany Positioning Its Troops at the Border with Belarus?07.04.2025
Belarusian Army and Combat Training: How Commanders’ Intelligence is Utilized as Weapon05.04.2025
Belarusian Army Changes Strategy and Combat Formations: Disposition01.04.2025
How Belarus Views Poland's "Neighborly" Gestures at Its Border31.03.2025
Drones and Air Defense: How the Approach to Protecting Airspace is Changing03.03.2025
On the Factors of Stability and Security in Belarus03.03.2025
Why Has the Training System of the Belarusian Armed Forces Been Revised?03.03.2025
We will protect the peaceful sky! How is the Belarusian army preparing for challenges and threats?02.01.2025
How Belarusian Armed Forces regard militaristic revival of NATO elites03.12.2024
What is the principle underlying the Belarusian security strategy?21.11.2024
Belarus ranks among strongest armies in the world! Who else made it into the top power?04.11.2024
How does Poland strengthen its borders with Belarus?23.10.2024
Disposition project about Minsk's international military contacts and the transformation of the army14.10.2024
Disposition project about readiness of Belarusian people to defend themselves03.10.2024
Belarus continues to balance within the framework of the geopolitical situation30.09.2024
The key task for the military and for the whole country is to be ready for any turn23.09.2024
For the first time since World War II, Germany is permanently deploying its troops in another country. This deployment takes place in Lithuania, where a panzer brigade of the Bundeswehr will be stationed. The emblem of this unit has already been ceremoniously unveiled. What compels the Germans to move closer to Belarus? They themselves articulate their objectives in vague terms concerning freedom and security. Military experts discuss the bolstering of NATO forces in the region in anticipation of potential geopolitical shifts - essentially to be prepared to strike without lengthy redeployment. The new brigade stationed on the Belarusian frontier is at the core of the "Disposition" project.