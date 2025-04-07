"Disposition": Why is Germany Positioning Its Troops at the Border with Belarus?

https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/851f388a-596d-4266-ad77-250e70a1a7b6/conversions/2f20c55f-bb40-416a-b8da-fa992eee816c-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/851f388a-596d-4266-ad77-250e70a1a7b6/conversions/2f20c55f-bb40-416a-b8da-fa992eee816c-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/851f388a-596d-4266-ad77-250e70a1a7b6/conversions/2f20c55f-bb40-416a-b8da-fa992eee816c-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/851f388a-596d-4266-ad77-250e70a1a7b6/conversions/2f20c55f-bb40-416a-b8da-fa992eee816c-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w news.by For the first time since World War II, Germany is permanently deploying its troops in another country. This deployment takes place in Lithuania, where a panzer brigade of the Bundeswehr will be stationed. The emblem of this unit has already been ceremoniously unveiled. What compels the Germans to move closer to Belarus? They themselves articulate their objectives in vague terms concerning freedom and security. Military experts discuss the bolstering of NATO forces in the region in anticipation of potential geopolitical shifts - essentially to be prepared to strike without lengthy redeployment. The new brigade stationed on the Belarusian frontier is at the core of the "Disposition" project.