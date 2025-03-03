Watch onlineTV Programm
Drones and Air Defense: How the Approach to Protecting Airspace is Changing

03.03.2025

Western Europe is irrevocably shedding its image as a peace-loving kitten that once called out, “Let’s all live together harmoniously.” Beneath this feline façade lies a different beast, ready to sink its claws into the throats of those who seek to halt the bloodshed.

