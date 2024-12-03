How Belarusian Armed Forces regard militaristic revival of NATO elites 03.12.2024

Belarus is trying its best to maintain peace and stability. Learn more about global security from the "Disposition" project. To avoid any thoughts of testing the country for resilience, the military is training to carry out high-precision strikes themselves. The West is not listening to Moscow's warning. More precisely, some of the elites, not paying attention to the risks of a new world war, just want to watch what happens next if... In this situation, Belarus is trying its best to maintain peace and stability. About global security - in the "Disposition" project.