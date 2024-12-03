3.32 RUB
3.53 USD
3.71 EUR
How Belarusian Armed Forces regard militaristic revival of NATO elites
03.12.2024
Belarus is trying its best to maintain peace and stability. Learn more about global security from the "Disposition" project. To avoid any thoughts of testing the country for resilience, the military is training to carry out high-precision strikes themselves. The West is not listening to Moscow's warning. More precisely, some of the elites, not paying attention to the risks of a new world war, just want to watch what happens next if... In this situation, Belarus is trying its best to maintain peace and stability. About global security - in the "Disposition" project.
Episodes
8 video
How Belarusian Armed Forces regard militaristic revival of NATO elites03.12.2024
What is the principle underlying the Belarusian security strategy?21.11.2024
Belarus ranks among strongest armies in the world! Who else made it into the top power?04.11.2024
How does Poland strengthen its borders with Belarus?23.10.2024
Disposition project about Minsk's international military contacts and the transformation of the army14.10.2024
Disposition project about readiness of Belarusian people to defend themselves03.10.2024
Belarus continues to balance within the framework of the geopolitical situation30.09.2024
The key task for the military and for the whole country is to be ready for any turn23.09.2024