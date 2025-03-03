Watch onlineTV Programm
On the Factors of Stability and Security in Belarus

03.03.2025

Amidst fervent discussions in the media, political circles, and the blogging community about the discord within the North Atlantic Alliance, Trump's statements, and the prospect of 18-year-old Ukrainians potentially facing the front lines, issues surrounding the combat readiness of the Belarusian army often seem mundane. However, the very ordinariness of military training today stands as one of the most vital factors for the stability and security of the nation.

