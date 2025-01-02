3.35 RUB
3.47 USD
3.62 EUR
We will protect the peaceful sky! How is the Belarusian army preparing for challenges and threats?
02.01.2025
Ordinary people do not want a senseless war, especially those who remember the terrible pages of history. Belarus remembers and knows the value of peace! Today, the top 5 events and phenomena in the army field are in the sights. All of them are connected with Belarus in 2024. The details are in the project "Disposition".
Episodes
9 video
We will protect the peaceful sky! How is the Belarusian army preparing for challenges and threats?02.01.2025
How Belarusian Armed Forces regard militaristic revival of NATO elites03.12.2024
What is the principle underlying the Belarusian security strategy?21.11.2024
Belarus ranks among strongest armies in the world! Who else made it into the top power?04.11.2024
How does Poland strengthen its borders with Belarus?23.10.2024
Disposition project about Minsk's international military contacts and the transformation of the army14.10.2024
Disposition project about readiness of Belarusian people to defend themselves03.10.2024
Belarus continues to balance within the framework of the geopolitical situation30.09.2024
The key task for the military and for the whole country is to be ready for any turn23.09.2024