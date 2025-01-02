We will protect the peaceful sky! How is the Belarusian army preparing for challenges and threats? 02.01.2025

Ordinary people do not want a senseless war, especially those who remember the terrible pages of history. Belarus remembers and knows the value of peace! Today, the top 5 events and phenomena in the army field are in the sights. All of them are connected with Belarus in 2024. The details are in the project "Disposition".